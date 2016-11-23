In light of Problem Solvers’ investigations, Mo. auditor demands answers from city of Randolph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's state auditor is demanding answers and accountability from the city of Randolph after FOX 4 Problem Solvers shined a spotlight on what has to be the strangest town in the state.

"What we are really seeing is that citizens are shut out of government in the city of Randolph and that is completely unacceptable," said Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, who said she ordered her staff to meet with city officials from the tiny Clay County city after seeing the report.

Problem Solvers had attempted to get answers from Randolph after receiving multiple complaints from viewers who couldn't reach anyone in city government. Particularly concerning were court records which are stashed in the city hall, the city's only public building,

Randolph closed its municipal court and police department last April -- but seven months later the city has yet to transfer court records to Clay County Circuit Court.

That delay has prevented people like Christian Ferrara from getting her driver's license renewed. Randolph never forwarded paperwork to Jefferson City showing she'd already paid a traffic ticket. Ferrara said she's called the city repeatedly and can't a hold of anyone.

"On their voice recorder it says every Friday they will give you a call back," she said. "This is my third Friday and still nothing."

Galloway said it's ridiculous for a city not to keep regular business hours.

"I mean, come on government exists to serve its people, not the other way around," Galloway said.

Galloway has demanded that Randolph start returning phone calls within 24 hours and keep its promise to transfer all court records to the Circuit Court by January 1. If that doesn't happen, Galloway said she's prepared to take action.

"I'm going to have my staff step in and make sure that paperwork goes where it needs to go," Galloway said.

So Randolph, you are now on official: Start acting like a city or stop being one.

If you want to report a problem with Randolph (or any other city), contact the auditor's whistle blower Hotline at 1-800-347-8597.