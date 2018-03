BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Bolivar Police Department was looking for a 1-year-old boy and a man suspected of taking him from his mom’s vehicle by force on Thursday afternoon. Thursday night, the police department said the boy was found and is safe.

There were reports that the suspect may have been headed to Buffalo or Springfield, or even to the metro in Blue Springs. FOX 4 will update this story with further information when more details are given.