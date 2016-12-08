Frigid temperatures won’t stop skydiving team from making grand entrance into Arrowhead Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Before kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night, fans should look to the sky for a very special treat.

The U.S. Special Operations Command Para Commandos will be jumping out of a plane from 12,000 feet up.

Three team members from the Navy and Army will let off sparklers and pyros as they approach Arrowhead.

They will land on the field and present the game ball right before kickoff.

Jumping from so high up on such a cold night can have its challenges, and they say the key is to wear many layers.

"One of the challenges with this temperature is your hands," said SSG Andy Sippl with U.S. SOCOM Para Commandos. "You want to always be able to pull your parachute. So being up there for a certain time, like your body starts freezing, so you definitely want to try to move around and keep yourself warm."

The group will be performing a test jump at 9 a.m. at Arrowhead. Tune into FOX 4 news at 9 a.m. to watch it live.

"I enjoy doing this because of the crowd," Sippl said. "The people. It's amazing in a stadium like this, when people cheer, when you start coming down and you hear the crowd in the chair for you, it's just an amazing feeling."