‘Build that wall’: IHOP server says she found hateful note on receipt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - "Build that wall, Trump Daddy."

That's the message IHOP server Rachel Mau told WTKR-TV she received from a group of high school students she served at a restaurant in Virginia Beach, Virginia Saturday morning.

"It's very hurtful. I've never actually experienced anything like that so it really hurt my feelings. I'm a really friendly person, and I try to be nice to all my tables," Mau said.

The other receipt says "Nah" where customers are supposed to write in their tip.

"I know they're younger, but I feel like they shouldn't treat people differently because of race," she said.

Mau, who is of Filipino descent, said she waited on the kids Friday night and there weren't any issues.

However, she says they came back Saturday morning, and that's when she received the rude remark.

"I didn't know if I did something wrong while I was waiting on them or anything," she said.

What makes it worse, Mau said, was that this message was coming from kids. "I was shocked they would even have an opinion like that being in high school. I don't think it's respectful to write that about anybody at all."

She hopes, by sharing her story, people will realize how just a few words can make a huge impact.

"I feel sorry for people who do experience this," Mau said. "I now know how they feel, and that's why I want to spread the word on why you shouldn't treat people like that."