Academy Bank donates artwork for veterans’ apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- 'Tis the season for giving, and a local bank is doing just that.

Academy Bank is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter for veterans. FOX 4's Kerri Stowell went to St. Michael's Veterans Center to learn more.

Academy Bank delivered 59 wall canvases to the center this morning -- one for each apartment in phase two which just opened about two months ago. All units are reserved for formerly homeless and disabled veterans.

Tuesday's effort is part of PaintFest 2016, the bank's annual community service project.

More than 140 associates volunteered to hand paint the canvases. This is the first time employees painted so many individual canvases -- depictions of hummingbirds and flowers.

The veterans said they appreciate the gift.

Phase two is now two months in. The plan is to build one, possibly two more buildings and a pavilion.