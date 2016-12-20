After 10 years, Monica Evans bids farewell to FOX 4 and Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A goodbye tonight to one of our reporters that you invite into your homes every night.

After 10 years at the station, FOX 4's Monica Evans is signing off. She's one of the best, and she will certainly be missed.

Monica gave her farewell and a sincere thank you to our city in her last appearance on FOX 4.

"For more than ten years, I've had the pleasure of coming into your home, reporting for WDAF-TV 4. Sadly, today is my last day here because my husband accepted a job in Pennsylvania. I will truly miss Kansas City and FOX 4 because I always felt my contributions were appreciated. So long for now, and to my colleagues at FOX 4 News, your morning meetings will never be the same."

Thank you, Monica. Best of luck in your future endeavors!