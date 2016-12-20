Anderson County man KBI listed as missing and endangered found deceased

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation provided an update to a missing person’s case on Tuesday night, with unfortunate news that 24-year-old Devyn Long was found dead.

KBI released a bulletin on Monday asking the public to be on the lookout for him after his car was found abandoned on Saturday southwest of Garnett, but there was no sign of him. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that first responders and other volunteers aided authorities with the search.

A news release adds that he was found in a rural part of Anderson County.

KBI says that an autopsy will determine how Long died.