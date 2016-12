× Bread Pudding with Panettone

Bread Pudding with Panettone

One large pannetone sliced and dried in oven briefly of left overnight to dry

(The dried cake will absorb more liquid)

Softened unsalted butter

3 eggs

2/3 cups granulated sugar

2 tsp fresh orange zest

1 Tbsp Grand Marnier or 1-2 tsp vanilla

2 1/2 cups half and half

Dash of salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Butter an oven proof serving dish

Butter each slice of the dried panettone and spread with a thin layer of

Marmalade.

Arrange in serving dish overlapping slices or fan out.

Whisk eggs lightly and mix in sugar, Grand Marnier, if using, and orange zest.

Add half and half.

Pour custard mixture over panettone in serving dish and allow to absorb.

Bake covered in a water bath for 20 minutes. Remove cover and bake uncovered for an additional 35-40 minutes.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve warm or great at room temp on a buffet.