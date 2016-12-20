Chiefs, Love Fund for Children team up to help fulfill children’s Christmas wish lists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- FOX 4 and the Love Fund for Children were proud to partner once again with the Kansas City Chiefs helping 60 disadvantaged children have a better Christmas.

The Chiefs will spend their Christmas on the field trying to give fans a playoff present. But they spent Tuesday night with some of their youngest fans shopping for gifts.

Travis Kelce, Dustin Colquitt, and Allen Bailey were among the more than a dozen players helping fill shopping carts and children’s Christmas wish lists at the Bolger Road Walmart in Independence.

Each child received a 100 dollar gift card to shop with made possible through various donations and Walmart grants.

For some of the youngest kids, a sack full of toys was the highlight of the evening. For Chiefs fans, getting presents is great, but so is getting to spend time with the men they consider heroes.

“I barely get to go to the Chiefs games, I always watch the games on TV so it's fun to meet them in person,” Markel Harvey said.

Players aren’t allowed to sneak any shopping time for loved ones in a rare moment away from the field. But they don't walk away empty-handed.

“We probably get more out of this than the kids do, getting to show up and hang out with these kids is very special, it wasn’t that long ago we were in their shoes,” Chiefs long snapper James Winchester said.

Even lesser known players like Darnell Sankey and Vernon Harris gained fans for life.

Sankey signed the shirts of children he shopped with. Harris shopped for Madden 17 with 10-year-old D'Mitri Patton. Patton said he was excited to play with the Chiefs and promote Harris to a starter.

“It’s fun to go shipping with them and talk with them and learn about them,” Patton said.