Chiefs players spread Christmas cheer for kids at Operation Breakthrough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There were some jolly men in red spreading Christmas cheer to kids in Kansas City, but it wasn't Santa Claus. Chiefs players visited Operation Breakthrough Tuesday afternoon.

The players passed out treats, hung out with the kids, talked football, and even read some Christmas stories.

It was fun for the kids, and a nice break for the players.

"It's good to get this overwhelming love them. You know, they just want to give you a hug, climb on you, so it's special to just get our minds off of work, the end of the year here and you know, it's Christmas so it's about sharing love with the community," Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos said.

Operation Breakthrough is the region's largest daycare for families living below the poverty line.

"It's great to just have that passion to just want to come and help out and give back and I'm pretty sure those kids will remember that forever," said Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas.

The Chiefs have a longstanding relationship with the organization. Among other things, the Chiefs women's organization has partnered with Operation Breakthrough for the Adopt-A-Family program during the holidays for the past six years.