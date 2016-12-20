Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cranberry Ripple Cake recipe

Ingredients:

Cranberry sauce:

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup orange juice (appox. 3 oranges)

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

dash ground cloves

1 (12oz pkg) fresh cranberries (or frozen)

1 Tbsp. orange zest

Directions for sauce:

Combine first six ingredients in a medium saucepan, bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook 12 minutes or until cranberries pop. Remove from heat; stir in orange zest. Cool completely. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Cake:

2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ cup margarine

1 cup sugar

½ tsp. almond extract

2 eggs

8 oz. fat-free sour cream

8oz. whole cranberry sauce (canned or homemade)

Zest from one orange

½ cup chopped pecans

Powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Stir together flour, baking powder and soda. Set aside.

Cream margarine and sugar. Add almond extract, zest and beat in eggs.

Add flour mixture and sour cream alternately to creamed mixture, beating after each addition until smooth.

Spread half of the batter in a greased and floured 10-inch tube pan.

Spoon ½ cup cranberry sauce over batter. Cover cranberry sauce with remaining batter.

Top with remaining cranberry sauce, and sprinkle chopped pecans on top.

Bake for 40 – 50 minutes.

Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool on wire rack.

Dust with powdered sugar.