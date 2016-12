× Firefighters find hydrant frozen at Raytown house fire

RAYTOWN, Mo. — No one was home when fire consumed a house near East Gregory and 350-Highway in Raytown Tuesday morning at about 2:30. FOX 4’s Nicole DiAntonio reported that weather caused problems for firefighters. A fire hydrant was frozen, which caused a delay in extinguishing the blaze. Firefighters had to call out another pumper two blocks away.