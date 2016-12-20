Is “Sully” sullen? “Magnificent Seven” a ten? “Storks” for the birds? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ---

1) SULLY (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

Tom Hanks is an actor who, like the late Jimmy Stewart before him, has a natural aura of decency that comes through in his characters. That makes him the ideal person to portray a modest American hero, airline Captain Sully Sullenberger. In “Sully,” he plays the man who, in 2009, steered a disabled jet into the Hudson River saving the lives of all 155 passengers.

Clint Eastwood’s movie focuses on some intriguing aspects of the story that most people probably don’t know. Like the man himself, “Sully” the movie has an unassuming, low-key integrity.

Shawn says it’s solid and well made. Tom Hanks is commanding

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN (PG-13)

MGM/Columbia

Western fans have been eagerly anticipating the remake of the classic 1960 shoot-‘em-up, “The Magnificent Seven.” Antoine Fuqua’s reimagining of the story isn’t magnificent, but it could be called “The Pretty Good Seven.”

Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke lead a group of vigilante gunmen who help defend a small western town from an evil industrialist and his private army. Seems the homesteaders stand in the way of his mining interests.

There’s plenty of action and some occasionally hilarious moments, mostly thanks to Pratt’s terrific comic timing. But this revenge tale is overlong, chaotic and extremely violent. The folks who gave this a PG-13 rating are dum-dum-da-dum, dum-dum-dum-da-dum.

Shawn Edwards says Denzel Washington is good and Chris Pratt delivers the laughs. It’s bit over the top but entertaining as heck.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) STORKS (PG)

Warner Brothers

The latest computer animated farce “Storks” delivers…almost. No longer delivering babies, storks now deliver packages FedEx style. Andy Samberg gives voice to a stork who goes through daunting tribulations to deliver one last baby.

The fast-paced humor is hit-and-miss, and when it hits, it’s very funny. But the screwy storyline plays out like they were making it up as they went along. The talented voice cast also includes Key & Peele, Ty Burrell, Jennifer Aniston and Kelsey Grammer. While it’s a bit too manic for it’s own good, “Storks” has some moments that are surprisingly touching.

Shawn says it could have been more clever and fun.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

