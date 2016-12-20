Man arrested after leading police on wild chase in carjacked pickup truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police took one man into custody after a wild police chase late Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City Police say it began at about 10:30 a.m., near 31st and Broadway. Officers were investigating a report of a hit-and-run at that intersection that was not related to the suspect.

They say the suspect then pulled out of a parking garage in a stolen Nissan pickup and clipped the officer's squad car. The truck had been stolen out of Leawood.

The officer tried to approach the suspect about the minor incident, but police say the suspect sped off and then led officers on a high speed chase.

Early reports from witnesses are that the suspect was driving that truck, then bailed out of it, and took the white pickup truck, which police continued to pursue sometimes at high speeds.

The suspect led police officers and vehicles down busy streets and highways into Leawood, Grandview, and the east Kansas City neighborhood.

FOX 4's Robert Townsend reports that in some of the areas, children were outside at nearby playground as the driver sped by. He also reportedly sped through a church parking lot.

At one point during the pursuit, one of the truck's front tires blew out.

The chase finally ended at 105th and Walrond when the truck went off the road and got stuck. The driver then got out of the car and laid on the ground and was arrested.

