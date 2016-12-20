Missouri Highway Patrol numbers show an increase in deadly crashes from 2015 to 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is becoming a more deadly state to drive in, according to newly released numbers by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It said there were more deadly car accidents this year compared to last.

According to the highway patrol, there was 870 fatal car accidents across the state in 2015, and so far in 2016 there has been 909. The numbers are alarming to many because we still have one of the busiest travel times of the year ahead of us.

Staff with the highway patrol said the Christmas holiday counting period runs from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2016, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2016. They said last year's numbers show 1,070 traffic crashes during the Christmas counting period. Staff said five people were killed over the period of those days and 363 were injured.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down and buckle up this holiday season. For more information visit savemolives.com.