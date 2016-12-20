Santa Claus puts down the presents to hold a different kind of gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Santa Claus made a special visit to several neonatal intensive care units Tuesday morning. It's the fifth year Saint Nick has greeted these premature babies at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and Overland Park Medical Center.

"There's an awful lot of stress of having a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Add to the stress, the holidays, if we can come bring a little Christmas cheer to these families, get them a nice picture with Santa Claus, and put a smile on their face, and it's made it all worthwhile for us," said Dr. Rob Holcomb, neonatologist.