Two pharmacy drive-through windows smashed by burglars in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. -- The same burglars are suspected of robbing two separate pharmacies early Tuesday morning. Each time, the thieves broke a window to get in.

The first burglary happened just after 1:30 a.m., at 127th and Pflumm. The burglars broke out the drive-through window but didn't get away with anything.

Then, about 4 miles away, at about 2 a.m., burglars tried the same thing at the Walgreen's at 151st and Blackbob. They broke out the pharmacy drive-through window and this time police say they did steal, but police have not released what was taken or how much.

Olathe police spent a few hours processing the scene and the evidence collected. Later in the morning they released information about the suspects. Police say there were three men; two of them broke the glass and went through the pharmacy cabinets and took pharmaceuticals and prescriptions. The third man was waiting outside in a newer, small silver SUV. The two that went inside the store are described as black men, tall and slender.

Police said they could not say for certain that the suspects in the two burglaries are the same, but said it's a practical theory.