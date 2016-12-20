WATCH: Hockey player gets choked up during interview watching his son celebrate his goal

ST. LOUIS — Edmonton Oilers forward and St. Louis native Patrick Maroon was proud to play in front of his hometown crowd in Monday night’s game against the Blues, but there was one fan in particular he was excited to have in the stands.

His son, Anthony, proudly sporting his dad’s Oilers jersey, was cheering him on the whole way. And when Maroon ended up scoring a vital goal in his team’s 3-2 overtime win, seeing his son’s reaction was enough to get him choked up during a post game interview.

Maroon deflected a shot into the Blues goal six minutes into the third period, and while the St. Louis crowd cringed, Anthony jumped for joy.

While he chatted with Sportsnet’s Gene Principe after the game, he watched the replay and saw his son triumphantly cheering.

“Pretty cool. Pretty emotional,” Maroon said as he fought through tears. “I don’t get to see him as much and it’s pretty special.”

Principe gave him a pat on the back, saying, “Christmas is on the way. More time with Anthony.”

“Absolutely,” Maroon replied.

A heartwarming moment for fans, and a memorable goal for a father and son.