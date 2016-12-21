Brussels sprouts with honey butter from The Bristol

Sriracha Honey Butter
Ingredients:
½ lb. whipped butter
1 ½ Tbsp. Sriracha sauce
2 Tbsp. honey
1 tsp. cinnamon sugar blend
- Place whipped butter, Sriracha sauce, honey and cinnamon sugar blend in bowl.
- Use electric mixer to blend mixture until all ingredients are thoroughly incorporated.
- Cover and refrigerate until use.
Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto
Ingredients:
2 tsp. olive oil
2 tsp. minced shallots
¾ cup Brussel’s sprouts
1 TBL chopped prosciutto
1 oz. water
1 tsp. whole grain mustard
¼ tsp. salt & pepper blend
- Heat olive oil in pan until hot
- Add minced shallots, Brussel’s sprouts and chopped prosciutto to pan
- Sauté for 30 seconds or until shallots are translucent
- Add water, mustard and salt & pepper blend to pan
- Sauté until Brussel’s sprouts are hot, and all water has evaporated from pan.
- Serve & enjoy!