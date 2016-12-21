Brussels sprouts with honey butter from The Bristol

Sriracha Honey Butter

Ingredients:

½ lb. whipped butter

1 ½ Tbsp. Sriracha sauce

2 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. cinnamon sugar blend

  1. Place whipped butter, Sriracha sauce, honey and cinnamon sugar blend in bowl.
  2. Use electric mixer to blend mixture until all ingredients are thoroughly incorporated.
  3. Cover and refrigerate until use.

Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto

Ingredients:

2 tsp. olive oil

2 tsp. minced shallots

¾ cup Brussel’s sprouts

1 TBL chopped prosciutto

1 oz. water

1 tsp. whole grain mustard

¼ tsp. salt & pepper blend

  1. Heat olive oil in pan until hot
  2. Add minced shallots, Brussel’s sprouts and chopped prosciutto to pan
  3. Sauté for 30 seconds or until shallots are translucent
  4. Add water, mustard and salt & pepper blend to pan
  5. Sauté until Brussel’s sprouts are hot, and all water has evaporated from pan.
  6. Serve & enjoy!