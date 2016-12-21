Christmas movies Round One: Popcorn Bag Reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo --- 'Sing' gets the highest marks from both FOX 4 film critics, Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards. Planning to see 'Passengers' or 'Jackie' or 'Assassin's Creed?'. Here's what they thought:

1) PASSENGERS (PG-13)

Columbia Pictures

RUSS

Two very likable stars get lost in space in the well-produced romantic sci-fi drama, “Passengers.” Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play people on a 120-year space voyage when their hibernation pods awaken them 90 years too soon.

SHAWN

So that's the plot line we are going with? OK. So likable yes. Chris Pratt is more star boy than the weekend. And Jennifer Lawrence is the millennial girl next door. And their chemistry together is hotter than the year Drake had in 2016 -- phenominal. But the story is all kind of levels of stupid.

RUSS

Even these strong personalities can’t quite overcome some of the story’s misguided elements.

SHAWN

It's completely cheesy but who cares. Sci-fi is a tough genre. And most sci-fi films are silly even Star Wars and Star Trek can get a bit wacky.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) SING (PG)

Universal

RUSS

Like “American Idol?” Like animated comedies? If so, “Sing” may be the Christmas offering your family is looking for. Smart, tune-filled and light-hearted, “Sing” isn’t up to the standards of other animated releases we’ve seen this year, but it’s awfully hard to dislike.

SHAWN

Fun, Fabulous and fantastic. "Sing" is incredibly entertaining. It's loaded with so much music and it never pretends to be anything but a super entertaining blast of joy. My favorite animated feature of the year.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

3) JACKIE (R)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

Natalie Portman’s eerily spot-on impersonation of Jackie Kennedy is the main draw of “Jackie,” a film about the immediate aftermath of the assassination of JFK.

SHAWN

This may be the most disappointing movie of the year. I'm not saying it's bad but "Jackie" should have been so much more and a lot better. Too drab, too artsy, too cinematically aloof.

RUSS

While the period detail is great, the film “Jackie” seems very speculative, never quite giving real insight into the former First Lady.

SHAWN

The shame of it all is that Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy is fantastic.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

4) ASSASSIN'S CREED (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

The first-rate cast, terrific stunt work and strong production values of “Assassin’s Creed” aren’t enough to break the video game-to-movie curse. Ultimately, the non-stop action becomes mind numbing.

SHAWN

I agree with your assessment of the cast, stunts and production value. But disagree that it doesn't break the video game course. Stays faithful to game while exploring new territory with visuals unlike anything you have seen before.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

