× Harlem Globetrotters JR. Globetrotters Contest

Two winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries on or about January 16th. Each winner will receive four tickets to the January 28rd, 2016 7:00 PM performance of the Harlem Globetrotters at Sprint Center, a meet and greet for four, T-shirt and basketball (to be received at the game), and the opportunity to sit on the bench during the game for the individual designated as the “Jr. Globetrotter”. The Jr. Globetrotter designee must be 6-12 years old and must be the child or ward of the prize winner. Good luck!

Click here if you can’t see the contest on mobile!