Jackson County residents get early chance to buy Chiefs playoffs tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans were able to check off a few boxes on their Christmas shopping lists Wednesday morning. Presale playoff tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and Chiefs Kingdom didn’t wait long.

Folks were out at Arrowhead Stadium right as the ticket office opened up as visions of Super Bowls danced in their heads. Well, playoffs at least.

The NFL advised the Chiefs a few weeks ago to begin selling playoff tickets as the team draws nearer to clinching a playoff spot, which they hope to do with a win over Denver on Sunday.

Fans were champing at the bit to lock in their spot at a playoff game, and Jackson County residents got first dibs.

Jackson County residents looking to take advantage of the priority presale must purchase their tickets at the Arrowhead box office, and provide a photo ID and a paid 2015 personal property tax receipt from Jackson County. Spouses will be allowed to buy tickets if the tax receipt is in the other spouse’s name.

The general public will be able to buy tickets tomorrow. Tickets will also be available at Chiefs.com or buy phone at 800-745-3000.