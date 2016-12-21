KC church group collects new bikes, wraps them so parents can put them under Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man and his church family began a bike-donation program four years ago and this year, they say they've been blessed with 150 new bikes to give to kids during the holiday.

The Maranatha Family Worship Center, 1235 College Ave., has already collected about 150 new bikes for kids to receive during the holidays. If you'd like to donate a new bike, call Bishop Jones at 816-231-0298. The Maranatha bike donation program is different from other toy donation programs.

"I want the child to think that the toys are coming from his parents," said Bishop Jones. "I think that means a lot. And so that's what we try to do. We wrap them and if the parent would want to, just put it under their Christmas tree, that would be fine with us. We just want to be a blessing to the family."