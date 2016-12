KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking the public for assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for about a month.

Samantha Whiteley, 34, was reported missing in mid-November.

Whiteley is described as a white female, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet tall and weighing about 130 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out, and that anyone with information call 911 immediately.