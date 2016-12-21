KCMO man charged in Tuesday’s high speed chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the man who led police on a high-speed pursuit for more than an hour Tuesday.

Justin M. Sherman, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., is facing 2nd degree robbery, resisting arrest, driving while suspended or revoked, and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.

The chase began when a white truck allegedly driven by Sherman sideswiped a Kansas City police cruiser and then attempted to flee. The truck had been reported stolen out of Leawood.

Police pursued the suspect vehicle for over an hour through multiple jurisdictions in Kansas City, Leawood, and Grandview, with the suspect at one point drove near an apartment building and left the truck he was driving and took another truck.

Officers deployed stop sticks which damaged one of the truck’s tires, eventually causing the suspect to lose control and become stuck in a grassy area near 105th and Walrond.

The driver then got out of the truck and surrendered.

