Man dies days after getting hit by a truck in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man hit by a truck on Sunday in Raytown has died according to police. A news release says that 69-year-old Richard Brown was standing on Blue Ridge Boulevard near E. 73 Terrace when he was hit on Sunday night.

The driver was headed north on Blue Ridge and unable to stop after seeing Brown in the road. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, it doesn’t appear that speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Brown was rushed to a hospital, and passed away on Tuesday night. Police have notified his family, and investigation is ongoing.