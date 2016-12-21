× Man shot several times inside house, discovered outside on porch by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 4900 block of Linwood Blvd., where they found a man on the porch who had been shot several times.

After establishing a perimeter around the home, police attempted to contact anyone inside the home. As they did, the suspect ran out the back door, but police caught the suspect.

When police went into the home, they found the crime scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Look for more on this developing story on upcoming FOX 4 newscasts and fox4kc’s app and Facebook page.