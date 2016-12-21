Merry Xmizzle! Woman discovers Snoop Dogg is her Reddit Secret Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - An Alabama woman hit the secret Santa jackpot this year after being paired with rap legend Snoop Dogg.

Reddit, a popular social network, offers a secret Santa program which people can use to exchange gifts with strangers. Usually the gifts are anonymous – except when celebrities like Snoop, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bill Gates decide to reveal their identities.

When a package showed up on Erin's porch, she opened it and immediately had to share the news.

"I called my husband, and I'm like, 'I think my Secret Santa might be Snoop Dogg,'" she said.

WHNT-TV agreed not to identify Erin fully to keep her Reddit privacy intact. She is a Reddit Secret Santa veteran who has participated for the last three years.

Most of the time, she said she enjoys the giving a little bit more than the receiving. This time, she realized something might be up when she got a message from Reddit administrators to say her gift was on the way.

"That's not normally what happens," Erin said. "Normally you get an automated message to just alert you your Secret Santa shipped your gift. So that was a little odd."

When the present arrived, she found a card signed by Snoop Dogg. To quote the D-O-Double-G, "Merry Xmizzle," the note began.

"I will admit, I freaked out," Erin said.

A Reddit representative confirmed that the gift did indeed come from Tha Doggfather himself.

Erin got a shirt that said Snoop Dogg Millionaire, some Snoop slippers, a little drone, socks, and... some leaves in a package.

Despite what you're probably screaming this must be, Erin insists the only leaves in the package were green tea.

See the rest of Snoop's gifts here.

Erin said she wants to thank Snoop with a gift of her own, and took to Reddit to field gift ideas.

"How do you buy for someone that can buy anything that they want?" she asked.

Reddit users are helping with suggestions, including barbecue sauce, craft beer and NASA items. Geek Out Huntsville is helping put together a care package from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Another Reddit user suggested chocolates from Pizelles, in case, well, Snoop Dogg gets the munchies.

Part of the deal with Reddit Secret Santa is Snoop Dogg will have to post photos of what he gets in return.