Q39 Jumbo Beef Short Rib

Jumbo Beef Short Rib
1 three bone short rib
1/3 cup brisket rub
½ cup classic sauce
¼ c beef stock
Season short rib with brisket rub
Place in smoker 250 degrees
Cook for 3.5 to hours until reaches an internal temperature of 170 degrees
Wrap with foil with ¼ cup beef stock
Place back in smoker and cook until internal temperature of 201 degrees
Remove from smoker and coat with classic sauce
Let short rib rest for 10-15 minutes
Slice between bones and serve classic sauce on the side
