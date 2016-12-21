Q39 Jumbo Beef Short Rib

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jumbo Beef Short Rib

1 three bone short rib

1/3 cup brisket rub

½ cup classic sauce

¼ c beef stock

Season short rib with brisket rub

Place in smoker 250 degrees

Cook for 3.5 to hours until reaches an internal temperature of 170 degrees

Wrap with foil with ¼ cup beef stock

Place back in smoker and cook until internal temperature of 201 degrees

Remove from smoker and coat with classic sauce

Let short rib rest for 10-15 minutes

Slice between bones and serve classic sauce on the side

Watch the video in the player above to hear about the recent changes at Q39, 1000 W 39th Street.