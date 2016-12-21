Raytown police arrest suspect who refused to surrender after firing gun into car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Raytown police moved quickly to deal with a barricaded suspect on Wednesday night. The incident ended with police arresting one man.

Officers responded here to an apartment complex near 65th and Raytown Road around 5:30 p.m. on a disturbance call, which they say it began as an argument that escalated.

Officers say shots were fired into a car, and police say the gunman then ran back into an apartment. Police went into standoff mode - calling in the SWAT team and negotiators.

Nobody was hit by gunfire, but a vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

The alleged gunman eventually surrendered peacefully. Police say there was also a woman and two children inside the apartment, but no one was hurt.

“We tried to make contact without face-to-face confrontation. Obviously we don`t want to force some type of an incident. So maybe try to call them, try to talk to them, to come out peacefully. We don`t want anyone to get hurt. We just want to make sure the scene is safe and everything is safe for everybody in the area,” Sergeant Dyon Harper explained.

Officers said they were thankful no one was injured.