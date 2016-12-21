Syrian refugees welcome holiday season in new life in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Christmas in Kansas City and a Syrian family is getting a taste of the holiday season.

The family, first introduced you to in April, the first to be resettled in the United States under the accelerated refugee program.

FOX 4's Kerri Stowell met up with the family at the Della Lamb Center.

FOX 4 was there when Ahmad Al-Abboud stepped off the plane with his family.

The husband and father of five says the last several months are a big change from the last three years.

Al-Abboud and his family lived in Jordan as refugees. Social workers and other Syrian immigrants helped the family adjust to their new home, and Della Lamb is helping the family learn English.

The children, ranging in age from one to twelve, are enrolled in a charter school.

Al-Abboud says his greatest hope for his children to get a good education.

The family was among one thousand Syrian refugees the federal government approved for entry into the country.