5-month-old girl abducted in St. Louis County found safe

NORMANDY, Mo. — The Normandy Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a child abduction that happened at 7215 Natural Bridge Road on Monday, December 19 at 8 p.m. FOX 2 in St. Louis reports the infant has been found and is safe.

During a briefing, an officer said that someone dropped the baby off at a random home, and that person then contacted the Division of Family Services. Eden Brooke Hawthorne, a 5-month-old white female, was unharmed. The officer didn’t provide many specifics as he said charges are expected, and that this is an ongoing investigation.

FOX 2 reports that according to investigators, the child and her mother were traveling with three men and another woman. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot at the Church’s Chicken; the mother and one of the men got out and went inside the business. The other three adults took off in the car with the baby still inside.