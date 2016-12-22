Customers complain that Kansas City shuttle service gouged them for rides and no-shows alike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- As FOX 4 Problem Solvers discovered, it's not easy getting answers from a metro limo and party bus company that customers accuse of billing as many as 10-times for a single trip, or in Rita Brown's case, four-times for no trip at all.

"They were supposed to come and get me the morning of September 8 at 4:15 am," said Brown who lives in Johnson County.

Brown said the Town Car she booked to the Kansas City International Airport never arrived.

"My husband ended up having to take us to the airport or we would have missed the plane," she said.

Brown called the shuttle service to complain and canceled her return ride home for later that week. But when Brown's credit card statement arrived, she said she was billed for both those trips and two more.

"I want it off my bill," said Brown, who after hearing countless promises that the charges would be removed by an employee of the shuttle service, has now filed a dispute with her credit card company.

Brown was just one of multiple angry customers who contacted FOX 4 Problem Solvers about this company, which does business under a variety of names, including Superior Shuttle and Limousine, Quick Silver, KC Party Buses and KCI Road Runner.

Limo services that drop off and pick up passengers at the KCI must carry at least $1.5 million in insurance. But FOX 4 Problem Solvers discovered the insurance card the company provided to Airport Police has serious issues.

According to AAA, the policy number listed on the card doesn't exist. Plus, a AAA employee told FOX 4 it would never insure a company; it only insures individuals.

Now, back to those angry customers, some of whom have been fighting for refunds for months. Eric McCrorey, a church pastor from upstate New York, said he booked a ride to and from the airport when he brought a group of teens to Kansas City for a church conference. He said their ride was an hour late, and when it finally showed up, McCrorey said it wasn't the van he'd ordered but a party bus.

"I let them take us to the hotel and at that point I was mad," McCrorey said.

He said he canceled the return trip, but was still billed for both trips on his credit card. Tired of dealing with the company, he went ahead and paid the $750 bill. But the following month, there were two more charges. One for $750 and another $1,450.

"They are charging me over $2,000 for something I didn't do. Now I'm just furious."

Kansas Secretary of State records show Nik Saylor, 24, is the owner.

Aaron Reese, of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Kansas City, said the BBB has multiple companies listed as owned by Nik Saylor. All have "F" ratings.

Saylor is also under investigation by the Missouri Attorney General's Office for one of his other companies -- Lead Origen. Customers told investigators they paid Lead Origen thousands of dollars for services they never received.

Saylor's shuttle business is based near 10th & McAlpine in Kansas City, Kansas. FOX 4 Problem Solvers was told by Nik's brother Austen that he never answers questions. However, Austen did agree to talk to us. He said the multiple charges people had received were honest mistakes.

"As humans we make mistakes," Austen said. "You might add a decimal or a zero. It happens all the time."

But why was is it so difficult to get those mistakes resolved once customers discover them? Problem Solvers asked.

Austen insisted that all those who had complained to us -- Pastor McCrorey and Rita Brown -- had been refunded months earlier. Except both McCrorey and Brown insist they haven't gotten all their money back.

A former employee of the shuttle service, who agreed to talk to us if we did not identify him, said the over-billing customers are experiencing is not an innocent mistake. He said when he worked there he fielded dozens of calls from unhappy customers who had been over-billed. They would be referred to supervisors, but nothing got resolved.

"The right person ignores the call. (Or )he says 'I'll call them back and never does. It's pretty obvious," he said.

Customers told us that when they tired to dispute the over charges with their credit card company, they didn't always win. They had no paperwork proving they canceled the reservation because they could only cancel by phone. Some told us they waited too long to dispute the charge, mistakenly believing the shuttle services' promise that it would fix the problem.

Concerned about holiday travelers, FOX 4 Problem Solvers alerted Joe McBride, the spokesman for the Kansas City International Airport, about the problems we'd uncovered with the shuttle's insurance coverage. McBride said the airport only requires that shuttle and taxi services show proof of insurance, the airport doesn't confirm the validity of the information provided. Asked whether the airport now planned to look into the shuttle service? McBride said no.

Problem Solvers had more success with the Kansas Department of Transportation and the federal Department of Transportation. Both have now launched an investigation into the Nik Saylor's operation. We'll let you know what happens.