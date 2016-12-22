Health department announces confirmed case of mumps in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mumps outbreak that's hit other parts of Missouri, including more than 200 cases in Columbia at the University of Missouri, has reached Kansas City. The Kansas City Health Department issued an advisory on Thursday afternoon that there's been at least one confirmed case in the city, and is stressing prevention measures to reduce the spread.

“We need those who are sick to stay home. They should not go to school or work and avoid prolonged, close contact with other people until at least five days after swollen salivary glands start. If you have been around someone who got mumps, watch for symptoms to develop 12 to 25 days after the last time you were around that person and contact your medical provider (prior to being seen) and local health department if symptoms develop," Dr. Rex Archer, MPH, stated in a news release.

The release adds that those who get mumps may experience mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, making it hard to determine if they have the disease.

The health department passed along these prevention tips:

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or in the elbow when coughing or sneezing, not the hands

Wash hands often with soap and water

Avoid sharing drinks or eating utensils

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys, doorknobs, tables, counters

More information from the Centers for Disease Control can be found at this link.

FOX 4 has reached out to the health department to see if this case is connected to the outbreak at the University of Missouri.