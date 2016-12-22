× Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for 80-year-old man with dementia

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — James Rains has been missing since Wednesday afternoon and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be on the lookout for him. The 80-year-old man with dementia was last seen near 175th and Lone Elm, reportedly en route for Desoto, but his cell phone last pinged off a cell phone tower in Miami County at 359th and Osawotomie Road.

Rains is 5’11” and 205 pounds, he has brown eyes and grey hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a brown hunting hat with ear flaps that may be camoflauge. He was driving a 2014 silver Dodge Caravan with Kansas tag: QJV093.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, please call (913) 782-0270.