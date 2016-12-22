× KC Forum:

2016-49

In this week’s KC Forum we meet Helen Walsh Folsom with her latest book for the holidays, An Irish Christmas story. Maggie Sheehan talks about her latest venture into helping people sell their houses and contents in order to save lots of hassle. And the superintendent of the North Kansas City School District has lots of plans for the district this year.

Executive Producer, Cadie Connors

Associate Producer, Andreina Byrne

Engineer, Ed Walker

Voice, Doug Medlock

Music, The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com