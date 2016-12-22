× Man refuses to get out of KC dealership car, drives around showroom, threatens to kill everyone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested a man at Jay Wolfe Auto Outlet, 10 N.W. Barry Rd., Wednesday evening after the suspect refused to get out of a showroom car and drove it around the showroom.

According to the police bulletin, they were called out to the dealership at about 7:00 p.m., Wednesday. Witnesses told the police the suspect showed up at an auto dealership and got into a car in the showroom. He refused to get out and began driving around inside the showroom. When officers arrived, they secured the building because they say the suspect was threatening to kill everyone in the building including responding officers.

After a lengthy negotiation with the suspect he agreed to exit the vehicle and surrender.

Police say they determined he drove to the dealership in another stolen vehicle. His passenger fled the scene on foot after being scared due to his erratic behavior, police report.