Not your average carrots, brussels, potatoes and cherries

Bourbon Black Cherries

Ingredients:

2C Black Cherries

3/4C Bourbon

Handful of Thyme

1 sprig Rosemary

Directions:

Chop a small handful of thyme with 1 sprig rosemary. Soak the cherries in the bourbon for 1 hour. Use a sauté pan to flambé the cherries. Put cherries over high heat, light with flame and allow the alcohol to cook off. Turn heat off immediately once the cherries catch fire. Carefully allow flame to die down. Cool and serve over pork chop.

Fingerling Potatoes

Ingredients:

Fingerling potatoes

2 sprigs Rosemary

Handful of Thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive Oil

Directions:

Finely chop 2 sprigs of rosemary and a handful of thyme. Toss Fingerling potatoes with enough olive oil to coat, lay on a baking tray, season with salt and pepper and cook for 20-25 minutes at 350. Once tender, boil at 425 degrees for 2-3 minutes, or until golden.

Crispy Shaved Brussels

Ingredients:

Vegetable Oil

Shaved Brussels

Salt

Directions: Heat enough vegetable oil to fry at 350 degrees. Working in small batches, add shaved brussels to the hot oil. Cook until slightly golden. Remove with a spider and lay onto a sheet tray lined with paper towel. Before the brussels cook lightly salt. Repeat until all the brussels are fried. Be careful not to overcrowd the oil and cause the oil to drop temperature.

Carrot Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

1lb Carrots

½ stick butter

3 bay leaves

1 QT Heavy Cream

Handful thyme

Salt

Directions: Melt butter in a medium sauce pot. Add chopped carrots and cook on medium heat until almost burnt and caramelized. Add cream, bay leaves and thyme. Cook until carrots are tender. Puree until smooth once the cream has cooled for 5-10 minutes after cooking. Season with salt to taste.