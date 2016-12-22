Thief not content to steal victim’s belongings takes her on frightening ride through Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland woman says she was the victim of an armed home invasion Monday night. She says she was also kidnapped by the stranger.

The incident sounds like a scary story. It was a terrifying experience in her home that turned into a terrifying two-hour ride around northeast Kansas City. The ride ended at the Broadway Ridge apartments, about six miles away from where it began.

"Approximately 9:40 at night, I wake up to a .45 at my head. 'Do not scream or I will shoot,'” the victim said.

This woman, who does not want to be identified, says she was home alone Monday night when a guy with a gun came into her apartment, demanding her stuff.

"I had $42 in my wallet, gave him that, a handful of change, the two X Boxes. He stole a bag of pizza rolls of all things."

But she says what she had wasn't enough, so the guy took her too. The kidnapping victim said he forced her into her SUV and drove off.

"Very scared. Didn't know what to do. Especially when they took me out of my home. Well, he took me out of my home, it was only one person at that time."

The victim says her kidnapper drove her around and stopped a couple of times.

"He told me to cover my eyes, I did, two other gentlemen get in the car. The passenger guy says 'let me out, I don't want to be in the middle of this. Just drop me off, just let me out.'”

Whether it was his friend’s insistence, or something else, the victim says soon after the suspect pulled over in the Broadway Ridge apartments and let her go.

"I am going to throw your keys to the left of the vehicle. When you see or hear something hit your vehicle, you can get out and go find your keys and you may leave and the way to leave is turn left,” she recalled.

She eventually got out of the car when she realized she was safe. Although she is scared the guy might come back, this victim says she has learned a lifesaving lesson.

"One day I am not consistent with locking my door and this is what happened. It could have went worse."

The victim did not get a great look at any of the guys, she says they were wearing masks. However, a cell phone was found in the car -- so perhaps that can lead police to one of the three people police are looking for. If you have any information that can help, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.