Two suspects accused of shooting woman for her car arrested at KC apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two of three suspects in an attempted carjacking Wednesday night were taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Police say the two men shot a woman in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory, 11910 E US Hwy 40, at about 10:30 Wednesday night. The woman was found driving along Highway 40 by a Jackson County deputy, whom she nearly ran into. Her driver's side window was shattered.

Then, at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested the two suspects at Stonegate Apartments, 10500 E 42nd St.

FOX 4 was there as the men were loaded into two paddy wagons. One suspect was wearing a KU sweatshirt at the time of his arrest, matching the sweatshirt the man was wearing in Burlington Coat Factory's surveillance video.

The surveillance video showed one suspect wearing a KU sweatshirt and Chiefs stocking cap; the other two were wearing hoodies.

Kansas City police took the suspects in for questioning and charges. Independence police and Jackson County prosecutors are expected to join the case later Thursday. Police did not release information about the possible whereabouts of the third suspect.

The woman's condition was unknown.