Christmas movies, Round Two: Popcorn Bag reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1) FENCES (R)

Paramount

RUSS

August Wilson’s searing Broadway family drama “Fences” makes a successful leap to the big screen thanks to sensational performances from Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson and KC’s own Stephen Henderson.

SHAWN

You mean the entire cast. Collectively this may be one of the best cast ever and Denzel Washington and Viola Davis elevate Pulitzer Prize playwright August Wilson's incredible dialogue to new heights. Cancel the Oscars right now…at least the acting categories.

RUSS

The only downside is that in spite of director Washington’s astute direction that attempts to open up the story, it still feels like a stage play.

SHAWN

I disagree. "Fences" isn't showy but it works in the film medium. But the power lies in the stories subject matter and characters of this stirring family drama. It's old-fashioned filmmaking that respectfully treats its source material with respect and pride. And lets not never think that Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all time. He swung for the fences and hit a grand slam.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

Also opening in Christmas Day...

2) LION (PG-13)

The Weinstein Company

RUSS

“Lion” is a touching true story about a 5-year-old Indian boy named Saroo who gets lost on a train and winds up being adopted and raised by an Australian family. Years later he attempts to find his birth family.

SHAWN

I loved this movie. There is a power in he central message that will stay with you well after viewing this powerfully moving film.

RUSS

The story of the adult Saroo’s angst gets a little tiresome, but overall, “Lion” is a poignant, moving experience.

SHAWN

"Lion" really is a tale of two movies. But the story is so endearing you will be willing to overlook its minor flaws.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) WHY HIM? (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

The raunchy comedy, “Why Him?” plays like an R-rated version of “Meet the Parents.” Bryan Cranston, James Franco and Keegan-Michael Key lead a great cast, which begs the question, “Why Them?”

SHAWN

Cause they funny. "Why, Him" is much cooler than "Meet the Parents." Never understood why people loved those movies so much. "Why, Him" is hilarious. James Franco is perfect as an extreme entrepreneur. and Bryan Cranston perfectly plays the straight man with very humorous results. Great millennial date movie.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc