Faulty Christmas tree lights start fire at Blue Springs duplex

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two people escaped a fire Thursday night that firefighters say started because their Christmas lights had a short.

The fire in the duplex near S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway and S.E. Ryan Road likely started with the Christmas tree and a short in the lights. The two people inside escaped but went to the hospital with smoke inhalation. They are expected to recover. There was no damage to the other side of the duplex.

"If you don't water them or if you don't water them enough, they dry out really quick and once they do start they just, within 30 seconds the tree could be gone and that's a lot of fire all of a sudden all at once and it's hard to get out and keep your family safe," said Eddie Saffell, Jackson County Fire Protection District.

Family tells FOX 4 that a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the victims.