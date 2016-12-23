Harrisonville mom of 3 credits community with saving Christmas following devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- A mother of three who lost her home in an apartment fire is crediting the community for making sure her children still had a Christmas this year. Crystal Hubbard lived at the Twin Oaks Apartments that went up in flames last week.

“Losing everything was hard, you know, going back and seeing the place, there is not one thing except I told you I grabbed,” she told FOX 4.

Hubbard said she was able to grab her wallet, keys and cat before she ran out of the apartment complex. She said all of her children’s Christmas gifts under the tree were burned in the fire.

“We went through and wrapped everything, everyone’s names were on it and the kids saw them,” she said. “They were all excited digging through the presents and seeing whose was whose.”

Hubbard said the Red Cross, local churches, friends and family and even strangers pitched in to make sure her family had a roof over her head and that her children had a Christmas to remember. Friday night, dozens of gifts were underneath her Christmas tree. She said her kids felt the true Christmas spirit.

“They appreciate everything, they asked if we could donate some of their toys to other families,” she said. “and we did because as you can see they have plenty of gifts now thanks to everyone.”

Hubbard said a few days after the fire she was fired from her job at a hotel in Harrisonville because she couldn’t make it to a shift. She said she was trying to move into her new home and told her manager she could not make it in that night. She said she is grateful for the community support so that she could still provide her kids with a great Christmas this year.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still unknown and that the building is a total loss.