× Independence man, 36, charged in manhunt, police chase

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence man who fled from police in Blue Springs on Thursday before he was stopped in Independence was charged Friday with multiple felony counts.

Stephen Lundemo, 36, faces Assault 2nd Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Robbery 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, two counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Armed Criminal Action.

Police search wooded area off I-70 in Blue Springs for man considered armed and dangerous

According to court records filed Friday, Blue Springs police officers attempted to pull over the suspect at about 4:40 in the morning on Thursday, believing he was driving a stolen vehicle. Police say he fled Blue Springs police and the Missouri Highway Patrol and while doing so, his vehicle reportedly went off the road in Grain Valley. At that point, officers around the vehicle believed they heard a gun shot. An officer reported seeing a weapon in the suspect’s right hand, so a police officer fired a shot at the suspect.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. Officers found an ammunition belt and a rifle left behind. They began searching for him in a wooded area near the Kohl’s Distribution Center, 2310 Duncan Rd, which was put on lockdown during the situation. The man had run across I-70 into the woods He was described as a white male with brown hair wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous and asked people to avoid the area.

Police later heard from a Blue Springs man who reported a man had stolen a vehicle from his home. The two had struggled and the man also reportedly stole several items from the home. The man says the suspect told him he had a gun.

Blue Springs man fights off madman who broke into his home

About four hours after they tried to pull him over, police spotted the vehicle and the suspect led police on a long chase at high speeds until he was arrested in Independence.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 bond.