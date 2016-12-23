× Independence teen charged with 1st degree murder

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence teen, just 16, was charged Friday with Murder in the 1st Degree in connection with the Sept. 22nd fatal shooting of James Hill in Independence.

Tyrell Young is also charged with two counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree and three counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Two accused of shooting, killing a man in Independence Walgreens parking lot

According to court records, on Sept. 22nd witnesses told Independence police that the defendant brandished a gun at three people who were outside the Walgreens on S. Sterling Avenue in Independence. He’s accused of taking a cell phone and purse from them. The victim, James Hill, ran after the gunman. Police say the defendant turned and shot Hill in the chest. Surveillance video from area businesses captured the incident. The gunman and another person ran from the scene.

The other suspect is also a juvenile. Young recently was certified to stand trial as an adult. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.