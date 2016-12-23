× Man accused of raping Johnson Co. deputy now charged with 2nd rape

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Brady Newman-Caddell, 21, one of the men accused of kidnapping and raping a Johnson County, Kan., deputy, was charged Friday with another rape in Independence in February 2016,

Brady Newman-Caddell faces Rape 1st Degree, two counts of Sodomy 1st Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to court records, police say Newman-Caddell told them he and another man went to the victim’s apartment and had sex with her, while her child was in the bed with her. The victim told police she didn’t fisght the suspects and tried to make them think she wouldn’t call police. DNA from the crime scene was later connected to the rape of the Johnson County deputy.

Woman says men covered her face with her pants and raped her while her little girl slept next to her

Newman-Caddell is already in jail on $1 million bond for the rape of the deputy. Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 for this case.

William Luth, 24, is also behind bars, for the Oct 7th abduction of a female deputy outside the Johnson County Detention Center in downtown Olathe. Luth and Newman-Caddell are accused of forcing her into a blue Mazda owned by Luth’s wife and driving around, raping her multiple times before letting her go in Missouri.

Luth is from Blue Springs, Mo., and Newman-Caddell is from Independence, Mo.