Michael Fassbender on genetic DNA and Assassin’s Creed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assassin's Creed: Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day. (Courtesy: imdb.com)

"Within our DNA, we have the experience, the knowledge, the memories of our ancestors in there, and it's sort of passed down to us as sort of a survival tool. That to me seems totally plausible," said Fassbender in his chat with FOX 4 film reviewer Shawn Edwards. Watch the full interview in the video player above.