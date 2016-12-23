Woman pulled over for erratic driving in KC had been shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting after they pulled over a driver at about 1:30 a.m. Friday at 31st and Cleveland.

Police said she was driving erratically but when they approached, police realized she had been shot and bullet holes were evident in the car door, the roof, the fender, and the tire was flat.

She told police she was driving on I-70, but didn't know the exact location, when a white Impala began shooting at her.

She was struck in the right lower leg and was taken to the hospital, is expected to survive.

Two other people in the car were not hit by the gunfire.