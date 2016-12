× Car crashes into brick building in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —┬áKansas City, Kan., firefighters were dispatched Saturday night after a car crashed into a brick building.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. near Welborn Lane and Leavenworth Road.

Firefighters on the scene say bricks fell on the vehicle, and the building has been listed as unsafe.

There is no word on injuries, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.