In the new film based on an action-adventure video-game series "Assassin's Creed," a man finds out he is the descendant of a secret society called the assassins. He then uses that knowledge to take on an oppressive present-day society.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards sat down with Jeremy Irons to learn more on the film and find out why Irons, who doesn't play video games, said yes to playing a role in the film.

"Assassin's Creed" opened in theaters Dec. 21.